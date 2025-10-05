Tragedy Strikes: Alabama Nightlife District Rocked by Gunfire

In a brutal clash in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, rival gunmen opened fire on each other, leaving two dead and twelve injured. The chaotic scene unfolded in the state's capital late Saturday night, drawing law enforcement efforts to track down those responsible.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys provided details of the mass shooting, highlighting the ruthlessness of the incident as both parties recklessly exchanged fire amidst a crowd. Three of the injured are currently battling life-threatening injuries in a hospital.

Efforts are underway to collect crucial evidence and interview potential suspects, with Chief Graboys promising a thorough pursuit of justice despite no arrests made as of Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)