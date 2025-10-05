Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling with Major Bust

The Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling operation linked to Pakistan, arresting two individuals. The police seized heroin, pistols, and magazines, revealing the suspects worked under a Pakistan-based smuggler's instructions. Drones aided the delivery of contraband. The counter-intelligence wing led the operation.

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling with Major Bust
In a significant development, the Punjab Police announced they have dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling operation with ties to Pakistan, following the arrest of two men, Gurjant Singh and Gurvel Singh, from Tarn Taran.

The operation led to the recovery of 2.5 kg of heroin, five sophisticated pistols, and magazines, all linked to a Pakistan-based smuggler who directed the accused to transport the contraband.

Utilizing drones to deliver the illegal goods, the smugglers operated around the Dholan village and Chhina Bidhi Chand areas. The police's counter-intelligence wing intercepted their vehicle on the Amritsar-Bhikhiwind Road, thwarting an impending delivery in Panjwar village.

