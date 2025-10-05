Cuttack Confrontation: Rising Tensions During Durga Immersion
Cuttack remains tense after communal violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion, prompting leaders Majhi and Patnaik to urge calm. The VHP held a defiant motorcycle rally, while internet services were suspended to curb misinformation. The conflict was sparked by objections to loud music, leading to stone-pelting and arrests.
- Country:
- India
Cuttack was on edge Sunday due to ongoing tensions stemming from a clash during a Durga idol immersion procession. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik have called for communal harmony amidst the unrest.
The situation escalated after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organized a motorcycle rally, defying government orders. This prompted the state to suspend internet services in affected regions to prevent misinformation spread.
Violence arose after locals complained about loud music at a procession, resulting in stone-throwing incidents and injuries, including to Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Authorities are maintaining vigilance, promising strict action against unrest instigators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuttack
- durga procession
- violence
- communal harmony
- Odisha
- Majhi
- Patnaik
- VHP
- rally
- bandh
ALSO READ
Prohibitory orders imposed in 13 police station areas of Odisha's Cuttack over fresh violence following group clash: Officials.
Harrowing Allegations: Bride Tortured with Hot Iron in Odisha
Odisha Enforces Curfew Following Violent Clashes
Odisha Sub-Inspector Exam Scam Unravels: New Arrests and Political Pressure
Reviving Odisha's Cultural Heart: The Bhagabata Tungi Initiative