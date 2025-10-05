Cuttack Confrontation: Rising Tensions During Durga Immersion

Cuttack was on edge Sunday due to ongoing tensions stemming from a clash during a Durga idol immersion procession. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik have called for communal harmony amidst the unrest.

The situation escalated after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organized a motorcycle rally, defying government orders. This prompted the state to suspend internet services in affected regions to prevent misinformation spread.

Violence arose after locals complained about loud music at a procession, resulting in stone-throwing incidents and injuries, including to Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Authorities are maintaining vigilance, promising strict action against unrest instigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)