Cuttack Confrontation: Rising Tensions During Durga Immersion

Cuttack remains tense after communal violence erupted during a Durga idol immersion, prompting leaders Majhi and Patnaik to urge calm. The VHP held a defiant motorcycle rally, while internet services were suspended to curb misinformation. The conflict was sparked by objections to loud music, leading to stone-pelting and arrests.

Updated: 05-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:28 IST
Cuttack was on edge Sunday due to ongoing tensions stemming from a clash during a Durga idol immersion procession. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik have called for communal harmony amidst the unrest.

The situation escalated after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organized a motorcycle rally, defying government orders. This prompted the state to suspend internet services in affected regions to prevent misinformation spread.

Violence arose after locals complained about loud music at a procession, resulting in stone-throwing incidents and injuries, including to Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Authorities are maintaining vigilance, promising strict action against unrest instigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

