Nagaland Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Public Servant

Mayang Lima, former Upa-Lokayukta of Nagaland, has passed away at 72 after a car accident. Respected for his service and dedication, Lima leaves behind a legacy of integrity and commitment to public welfare. His contributions to the legal and political spheres are celebrated by colleagues and citizens alike.

Mayang Lima, former Upa-Lokayukta of Nagaland, has died at the age of 72 in Assam's Jorhat, according to family sources. Lima leaves behind a wife and children and was widely respected for his long-standing service in various governmental capacities, including Vigilance Commissioner and in electoral politics.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his condolences, describing Lima as an able lawyer and a committed public servant. Rio emphasized Lima's dedication to duty even after his retirement and noted his passion for serving the people through his 2018 electoral run. Lima's demise, Rio remarked, leaves a void that will be difficult to fill, marking the loss as significant to society.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton also lamented Lima's passing, praising him as a distinguished legal luminary and servant of the people. The minister highlighted Lima's unwavering commitment to justice and public service, saying his legacy would continue to inspire future generations. Lima succumbed to injuries from a car accident occurring on October 2 near Golaghat, Assam, with the funeral to be held at Senden Riju, Purana Bazar, Dimapur, on Monday.

