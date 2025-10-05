Left Menu

Russia Condemns U.S. Military Escalation in Caribbean

Russia has condemned a U.S. military strike on a vessel accused of smuggling drugs near Venezuela and warned against further U.S. actions in the Caribbean. Moscow has expressed solidarity with Venezuela and criticized attempts to link the event with Haiti's security challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp rebuke, Russia has condemned the U.S. military's recent strike on a ship allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the Venezuelan coast, warning against escalating tensions in the Caribbean region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a telephone call with Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, articulated Moscow's strong opposition to the October 3rd strike, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The U.S. accused the vessel of transporting large quantities of narcotics intended for the U.S. market.

Moscow has also cautioned against linking this action with the ongoing security situation in Haiti, following a U.N. Security Council resolution. Russia abstained from a vote, accusing the U.S. of potentially broadening interventions in the region.

