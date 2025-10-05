Russia Condemns U.S. Military Escalation in Caribbean

In a sharp rebuke, Russia has condemned the U.S. military's recent strike on a ship allegedly carrying illegal drugs off the Venezuelan coast, warning against escalating tensions in the Caribbean region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a telephone call with Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, articulated Moscow's strong opposition to the October 3rd strike, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The U.S. accused the vessel of transporting large quantities of narcotics intended for the U.S. market.

Moscow has also cautioned against linking this action with the ongoing security situation in Haiti, following a U.N. Security Council resolution. Russia abstained from a vote, accusing the U.S. of potentially broadening interventions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)