Uttarakhand Expands Police Jurisdiction to Boost Rural Security

The Uttarakhand government has made a significant move by incorporating 1,983 revenue villages into regular police jurisdiction. This development, detailed in an official release on Sunday, falls in line with a recent High Court order and prior state cabinet decisions.

The initiative will bring a formal police structure to rural and border areas within the districts, aiming to improve crime management, facilitate quicker responses, and ensure justice is readily accessible. The state administration believes this will revolutionize the law enforcement landscape in these regions.

Commenting on the measure, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described it as historic, stating that it will bolster public security and elevate community confidence. He emphasized that this move will foster a safe and clean social environment, thereby enhancing the efficacy and accountability of the police force.

