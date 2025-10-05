Left Menu

School Manager Arrested for Alleged Assault of Class 8 Student

A school manager in the Sadar Kotwali area was arrested for allegedly raping a class 8 student. The victim's father filed a complaint after the girl revealed the abuse. Police have registered a case and are questioning the accused.

A school manager in the Sadar Kotwali area has been arrested for allegedly raping a class 8 student, according to police reports on Sunday.

Circle Officer Sanjay Reddy revealed that the victim's father lodged a complaint after his daughter told her family about the abuse.

Authorities have registered a case and are currently interrogating the accused, who had reportedly been exploiting the minor for several days.

