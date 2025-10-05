Left Menu

Drunken Driving Mishap: High-End Car Crash Leaves One Seriously Injured

A high-end car driven allegedly by a drunk driver collided with two other vehicles and a two-wheeler, injuring a woman rider. The incident, filmed by local media, occurred at a traffic signal under Narsingi Police jurisdiction. The driver fled, and police have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:50 IST
Drunken Driving Mishap: High-End Car Crash Leaves One Seriously Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a high-end car allegedly driven by an intoxicated individual collided with two cars and a two-wheeler, causing severe injuries to a woman riding pillion, according to police sources on Sunday.

The crash took place at a traffic signal within the jurisdiction of Narsingi Police Station on Saturday. The disturbing event was caught on video and broadcasted by local TV channels.

Authority reports indicate that the alleged drunk driver, who was operating the vehicle at high speeds, fled the scene following the accident. Police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
2
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global
3
Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

Bomb Scare in Manipur: IEDs Found and Neutralized

 India
4
Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

Unstoppable Pogacar: European Champion with Room to Grow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025