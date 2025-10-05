Drunken Driving Mishap: High-End Car Crash Leaves One Seriously Injured

In a shocking incident, a high-end car allegedly driven by an intoxicated individual collided with two cars and a two-wheeler, causing severe injuries to a woman riding pillion, according to police sources on Sunday.

The crash took place at a traffic signal within the jurisdiction of Narsingi Police Station on Saturday. The disturbing event was caught on video and broadcasted by local TV channels.

Authority reports indicate that the alleged drunk driver, who was operating the vehicle at high speeds, fled the scene following the accident. Police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)