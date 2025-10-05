Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions: US-Russia Relations Under Strain

Tensions mount between the US and Russia as President Trump considers Russian President Putin’s offer to maintain limits on nuclear arsenals while exploring the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The looming expiration of the New START accord adds urgency to diplomatic decisions affecting global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:22 IST
Nuclear Tensions: US-Russia Relations Under Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a critical turn as both leaders deliberate over nuclear arsenal limitations. Putin's recent offer to cap nuclear weapons in line with the 2010 New START accord has caught Trump's attention as a strategic move worth considering.

Tensions between the two nations are further complicated by the potential U.S. decision to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, a move that could exacerbate relations. These deliberations come in the wake of reported Russian drone activity in NATO airspace and Putin's stark warning about damaging bilateral ties.

Amidst these developments, Trump's focus remained on military capabilities during a tour of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, where the discourse over nuclear weapons and missile supply continues to unfold. Any resolution seems to hinge on balancing military strategy with diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

