Nuclear Tensions: US-Russia Relations Under Strain

The ongoing dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a critical turn as both leaders deliberate over nuclear arsenal limitations. Putin's recent offer to cap nuclear weapons in line with the 2010 New START accord has caught Trump's attention as a strategic move worth considering.

Tensions between the two nations are further complicated by the potential U.S. decision to supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, a move that could exacerbate relations. These deliberations come in the wake of reported Russian drone activity in NATO airspace and Putin's stark warning about damaging bilateral ties.

Amidst these developments, Trump's focus remained on military capabilities during a tour of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, where the discourse over nuclear weapons and missile supply continues to unfold. Any resolution seems to hinge on balancing military strategy with diplomatic relations.

