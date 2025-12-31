Left Menu

India Successfully Test-Fires Pralay Missiles

India conducted successful test-firing of two Pralay missiles off the Odisha coast. The short-range surface-to-surface missiles, developed by DRDO, have a range of 150-500 km and a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The tests indicated imminent readiness for military induction.

India achieved a significant defense milestone on Wednesday with the successful test-firing of two Pralay missiles in rapid succession from the coast of Odisha. This crucial test has paved the way for the missile's induction into the Indian military arsenal.

Pralay, a short-range surface-to-surface missile, boasts a payload capacity ranging between 500 and 1,000 kg. Equipped with advanced navigation systems, it ensures exceptional precision across distances of 150 to 500 kilometers. Developed indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missiles were tested as part of extensive user evaluation trials.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that the missiles followed their intended trajectory flawlessly during testing, with all objectives met. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and defense public sector undertakings for the successful launch, while Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Department of Defence Research and Development, indicated that this achievement signals the system's readiness for military deployment.

