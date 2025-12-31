DRDO Successfully Conducts Salvo Launch of Two Pralay Missiles off Odisha Coast

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in rapid succession from the same launcher off the Odisha coast at around 1030 hrs on December 31, 2025. Conducted as part of user evaluation trials, the test marks a major achievement in demonstrating the missile’s reliability, accuracy and readiness for induction into the armed forces.

Both missiles achieved their intended trajectories, meeting all mission objectives. Data confirmation came from a network of tracking sensors, including radars, electro-optical systems and telemetry stations deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur. Terminal phases were validated through sophisticated telemetry systems onboard a ship positioned near the impact zone.

Pralay: India’s Cutting-Edge Quasi-Ballistic Missile

Pralay is an indigenously developed, solid-propellant, quasi-ballistic missile equipped with advanced navigation and guidance systems designed for high precision strike capability. The missile can carry multiple types of warheads, enabling engagement of diverse targets across tactical battlefields.

Developed primarily by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, the missile is the result of collaboration across several DRDO laboratories, including:

Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL)

Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL)

Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE)

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL)

Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL)

Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL)

Research & Development Establishment (Engineers)

Integrated Test Range (ITR)

Integration for the user trials was undertaken by DRDO’s Development-cum-Production Partners—Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)—along with wider participation from Indian industries.

Successful Salvo Launch Confirms Reliability

The tests were observed by senior DRDO scientists, representatives from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, and officials from partnering defence industries. The ability to fire two missiles in rapid succession from a single launcher underscores the system’s operational flexibility, precision in complex scenarios, and combat readiness.

Leadership Reactions

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and industry partners for the successful trials. He stated that the salvo launch reaffirms the dependability of India’s missile capabilities and strengthens the nation’s deterrence posture.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, also lauded the teams involved. He noted that the achievement signifies the near-term induction of Pralay into operational service with user agencies.