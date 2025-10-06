Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Cuttack After Durga Idol Immersion Clashes

The Odisha government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Cuttack following violence during a Durga idol immersion procession. A motorcycle rally by VHP defied administration orders, leading to clashes and injuries. Authorities stress maintaining peace amidst misinformation spread on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 06-10-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 00:35 IST
  India

The Odisha government has taken decisive action following violent clashes in Cuttack during a Durga idol immersion procession. Prohibitory orders are now in place across 13 police station areas, and internet services have been suspended as a preventive measure. The unrest, which resulted in injuries to 25 individuals, was sparked by a motorcycle rally organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, defying district instructions.

According to Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, rally participants became aggressive when barred from entering a sensitive zone, leading to stone-pelting and the necessity for police to use force, including tear gas and rubber bullets. With the situation tense, internet services were temporarily discontinued to curtail misinformation.

Authorities are urging calm as they monitor social media for inflammatory content. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other leaders have called for unity. Meanwhile, the VHP has declared a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack in opposition to the recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

