Shoe Throw Incident Sparks Outrage Among Legal Fraternity
A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice B R Gavai during a court session, provoking widespread condemnation from bar associations and highlighting the importance of decorum and respect within the judiciary. Legal bodies have called for disciplinary actions against the lawyer involved.
In a dramatic courtroom event, lawyer Rakesh Kishore allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, sparking widespread condemnation from legal institutions.
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) have labeled this act as a grave breach of professional decorum and a direct attack on judicial independence.
Calls for disciplinary action and reaffirmations of judicial respect have dominated responses as the bar bodies unite to ensure such incidents do not undermine the judiciary's dignity and authority.
