Japan Donates $2.7 Million to Support School Meals for Children in Sudan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a generous contribution of JPY 400 million (approximately US$2.7 million) from the Government of Japan to support its school meals programme in Sudan, offering a vital lifeline to thousands of children caught in the midst of the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Lifeline for Education Amid Conflict

Sudan’s prolonged war has plunged the nation into the world’s largest hunger crisis, with an estimated 25 million people facing acute food insecurity and 638,000 living in catastrophic conditions. For millions of children, education has been disrupted, and access to food remains a daily struggle. The WFP’s school feeding initiative offers both nourishment and stability, helping to keep children in classrooms and restore a sense of normalcy amid chaos.

“This generous contribution from the Government of Japan comes at a critical time when schools are reopening in Sudan,” said Laurent Bukera, WFP Sudan Country Director and Representative. “School meals will help vulnerable children resume their education and increase their success rate in school. We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their continued solidarity with the people of Sudan.”

Boosting School Attendance and Learning Outcomes

The funding will enable WFP to deliver nutritious daily meals to children in vulnerable communities across Sudan. The programme plays a critical role not only in addressing hunger but also in boosting school enrollment, attendance, and learning outcomes, particularly for girls, who are disproportionately affected by conflict-related displacement and poverty.

“School meals act as a powerful incentive for parents to send their children to school,” Bukera explained. “In conflict zones, they represent more than just food—they symbolize hope for a better future.”

Japan’s Commitment to Sudan’s Children

Japan’s latest donation brings its total contribution to WFP operations in Sudan to US$21 million since 2022, demonstrating a sustained commitment to humanitarian assistance and education in crisis zones.

“The protracted war in Sudan is depriving children of their basic right to go to school and enjoy education. This is, indeed, a tragic loss not only for them but for the future of Sudan as a whole,” said Mr. Mizuuchi Kentaro, Chargé d'Affaires of Japan to Sudan.

He added: “We hope that the school meals provided through cooperation between WFP and Japan will encourage children to gain access to both food and education. Nourishing the body and the mind is key to rebuilding Sudan’s future.”

A Partial But Significant Step Toward Recovery

The Japanese contribution covers approximately 13 percent of WFP’s funding needs to sustain its school feeding programmes for the next six months (October 2025 to March 2026). However, an additional US$14.8 million is still required to ensure continuity of these vital services.

Despite the funding gap, WFP remains determined to expand its operations in areas where fighting has subsided, particularly in southern and central Sudan, where communities are slowly beginning to rebuild. “Early recovery initiatives such as school meals are essential to fostering resilience and restoring hope,” Bukera emphasized.

Education as a Pathway to Peace

Experts warn that the collapse of Sudan’s education system could have long-term consequences, depriving an entire generation of children of the skills and opportunities needed to rebuild their country. WFP’s school meals programme, therefore, serves as a crucial bridge—linking humanitarian aid with development goals.

The initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and Goal 4 (Quality Education), underlining the interconnectedness of food security, learning, and long-term peacebuilding.

Looking Ahead

With Japan’s latest support, WFP aims to reach hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren in the coming months. The agency continues to appeal to the international community for additional funding to ensure that no child is forced to choose between hunger and education.

“The future of Sudan depends on its children,” Bukera said. “Every meal served in school brings us one step closer to peace, stability, and a brighter tomorrow.”