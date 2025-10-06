INS Androth Commissioned: Boost to India’s Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Fleet

In a proud moment for India’s maritime defence capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned its newest warship, INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), in a grand ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on October 6, 2025.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and attended by senior naval officers, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and several distinguished civilian dignitaries.

With its induction, INS Androth marks a significant leap forward in India’s journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat, embodying the Navy’s long-standing commitment to indigenisation, innovation, and technological self-reliance.

A Landmark in India’s Indigenous Naval Shipbuilding

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) under the ASW Shallow Water Craft Project, INS Androth is the second ship in its class—following the commissioning of INS Arnala earlier this year. With over 80% indigenous content, it is a true symbol of India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

“The commissioning of INS Androth is a testament to the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts in enhancing indigenous content through homegrown solutions and cutting-edge technologies,” said Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, addressing the gathering. “It signifies our steadfast resolve to achieve complete self-reliance in shipbuilding and maritime capability enhancement.”

Named after Androth, the northernmost island of the Lakshadweep archipelago, the ship reflects the island’s historical significance and its strategic location in India’s maritime domain.

Advanced Design and Capabilities

At 77 meters in length and displacing around 1,500 tonnes, INS Androth is a compact yet powerful vessel, designed to perform anti-submarine warfare operations in coastal and shallow waters, where stealth and agility are paramount.

The ship is fitted with an array of advanced sensors, sonar systems, and integrated communication suites designed to detect, track, and neutralise underwater threats with precision.

Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, INS Androth can achieve high speeds with superior manoeuvrability, a critical requirement for anti-submarine operations in confined maritime zones.

Its onboard systems are equipped to handle a diverse range of missions including:

Maritime Surveillance and coastal patrolling

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations

Search and Rescue (SAR) missions

Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO)

Coastal defence and escort duties

The vessel is designed for endurance, agility, and operational flexibility, allowing it to sustain long missions while remaining highly responsive to emergent maritime threats.

Reinforcing India’s Maritime Prowess

The induction of INS Androth adds substantial depth to India’s Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capability—especially in the littoral zones, where the threat from enemy submarines is increasingly complex and persistent.

The ship’s commissioning comes at a time when India is actively strengthening its Eastern Naval Command, which plays a vital role in safeguarding the Bay of Bengal region and supporting India’s strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

“INS Androth is a force multiplier for the Navy’s coastal defence and anti-submarine capabilities,” said an official from the Eastern Naval Command. “It demonstrates how far India’s shipbuilding industry has advanced, with GRSE leading the charge in indigenous naval production.”

With INS Androth, the Navy’s capacity to ensure maritime domain awareness, undersea surveillance, and coastal security has received a significant boost.

A Product of Indian Engineering Excellence

Constructed at GRSE’s advanced shipbuilding facilities in Kolkata, INS Androth represents the collaborative excellence of Indian industry and naval design expertise. The vessel incorporates state-of-the-art machinery, weapon systems, and control technologies designed and developed by Indian firms in partnership with Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and other indigenous suppliers.

The ship is equipped with:

Hull Mounted Sonar for submarine detection

ASW Rocket Launchers and Torpedo Tubes for neutralising underwater threats

30mm Gun Mounts and Machine Guns for self-defence

Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Combat Management System (CMS) for mission coordination

This integration of indigenous systems not only enhances operational readiness but also reduces dependency on foreign technologies—solidifying India’s status as an emerging maritime power.

GRSE’s Role in Advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), one of India’s premier Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), has been instrumental in advancing the Navy’s self-reliant shipbuilding vision.

Under the ASW-SWC project, GRSE is constructing eight such vessels for the Indian Navy, all designed to undertake complex submarine-hunting and maritime defence operations.

GRSE officials highlighted that INS Androth was built ahead of schedule, reflecting the company’s growing efficiency and technical expertise in modular shipbuilding.

“INS Androth showcases our capability to deliver technologically advanced warships that meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy,” said a GRSE spokesperson. “It reinforces India’s potential to become a global hub for ship design and construction.”

A Step Towards Viksit Bharat’s Maritime Future

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, in his address, commended the collective efforts of the ship’s crew, GRSE engineers, and the Navy’s design teams, acknowledging their dedication to building a platform that strengthens India’s maritime deterrence.

He reiterated that the commissioning of INS Androth is not merely an operational milestone but also a strategic step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

“As India moves toward becoming one of the world’s foremost maritime powers, platforms like INS Androth are the cornerstone of our blue-water aspirations,” he remarked. “Our Navy’s indigenous fleet will define the future of regional security and maritime cooperation.”

Following the ceremony, Vice Admiral Pendharkar toured various sections of the ship, interacting with the commissioning crew and GRSE officials, and congratulated them for their professionalism and timely execution of the project.

Towards a Secure and Self-Reliant Maritime Nation

The commissioning of INS Androth underscores the Indian Navy’s resolve to maintain technological superiority, combat readiness, and strategic autonomy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

It represents not only the Navy’s operational expansion but also India’s transformation into a modern, self-reliant maritime power capable of defending its extensive coastline, securing trade routes, and contributing to regional peace and stability.

With INS Androth now joining the fleet, India’s ASW capabilities have received a decisive boost—further consolidating its status as a maritime leader in the Indo-Pacific and reinforcing its enduring commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and maritime interests.