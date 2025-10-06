Andhra Pradesh Aims for Excellence in Citizen Services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the priority of public satisfaction during a review of the Real Time Governance System on Monday. He directed officials to enhance citizen services by closely examining feedback from IVRS and QR code touchpoints to pinpoint areas of dissatisfaction.

Naidu's vision is to ensure that officials address concerns promptly following the feedback mapping. "People's satisfaction is paramount," he declared, highlighting the gradual improvement over the past 15 months. Naidu also proposed incorporating more drone technology in agriculture, echoing its successful integration in healthcare.

Additionally, the state's commitment to technological advancements is evident as Naidu announced a drone show in December. Arrangements are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 'Drone City' during his October visit to Srisailam, marking a significant milestone in the state's innovative endeavors.