Shocking Crime: MBBS Student Allegedly Raped in Delhi Hotel

An 18-year-old MBBS student has reportedly been raped by a man and his two accomplices at a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, according to police reports.

The primary suspect is currently absconding and is accused of recording the assault and blackmailing the victim for nearly a month. Both individuals are originally from the same district in Haryana.

Authorities detail that the accused, who is preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, invited the woman to a hotel party where she was offered a drink that led to her unconsciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realized she had been raped. Police are actively tracking the suspect with several teams deployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)