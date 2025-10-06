Left Menu

Shocking Crime: MBBS Student Allegedly Raped in Delhi Hotel

An 18-year-old MBBS student was allegedly raped by a man and his two associates at a hotel in Delhi. The main accused is on the run and reportedly blackmailed the victim with a recorded video. Both the victim and accused are from the same district in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An 18-year-old MBBS student has reportedly been raped by a man and his two accomplices at a hotel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, according to police reports.

The primary suspect is currently absconding and is accused of recording the assault and blackmailing the victim for nearly a month. Both individuals are originally from the same district in Haryana.

Authorities detail that the accused, who is preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, invited the woman to a hotel party where she was offered a drink that led to her unconsciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realized she had been raped. Police are actively tracking the suspect with several teams deployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

