Congress Leaders Assess Landslide Aftermath in North Bengal

In a bid to assess the damage caused by recent landslides, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, spearheaded by state president Shubhankar Sarkar, will visit the affected regions in north Bengal.

The delegation is scheduled to travel to Bagdogra on Tuesday morning, continuing to the impacted areas to evaluate the ground situation thoroughly.

Senior Congress officials Partha Bhowmik and Ashutosh Chatterjee will accompany Sarkar. Following the review, a report will be submitted to the party's leadership.