Congress Leaders Assess Landslide Aftermath in North Bengal
A Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee delegation, led by state president Shubhankar Sarkar, is set to visit landslide-affected areas in north Bengal for a ground situation assessment. The team aims to coordinate disaster response efforts and will report its findings to the party leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bid to assess the damage caused by recent landslides, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, spearheaded by state president Shubhankar Sarkar, will visit the affected regions in north Bengal.
The delegation is scheduled to travel to Bagdogra on Tuesday morning, continuing to the impacted areas to evaluate the ground situation thoroughly.
Senior Congress officials Partha Bhowmik and Ashutosh Chatterjee will accompany Sarkar. Following the review, a report will be submitted to the party's leadership.
Advertisement