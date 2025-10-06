Chaos in Court: Shoe Thrown at Chief Justice Sparks Outrage

In an alarming security lapse, a 71-year-old lawyer made an attempt to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, during a court session in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The perpetrator, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was reportedly protesting against what he perceived as an affront to Sanatan Dharma. Despite the disruption, Chief Justice Gavai maintained composure and advised court officials to disregard the incident, suggesting a mere warning for the lawyer.

Reacting strongly, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati condemned the incident on social media, labeling it a disgraceful act unworthy of the current judicial decorum. She urged that appropriate recognition be given to the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)