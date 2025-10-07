Ex-BSP Leader Sentenced in 2004 Murder Case

In a significant legal development, a court has sentenced two men, including a former leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to seven years in prison related to a murder that occurred in 2004. Manish Pandit, the ex-BSP leader, along with Manoj Kumar alias Fauzi, has also been fined Rs 10,000 each for their involvement in the crime.

The prosecution detailed the case's history, which began with a complaint filed by Vijay Pal Singh in 2004. The complaint asserted that Pandit and Kumar were behind an attack that resulted in the death of Naresh and the injury of Jitendra in Ram Nagar Colony. The incident stemmed from a political grudge following an electoral defeat, as confessed by the accused shortly before the attack.

Judge Zunaid Muzaffar determined the duo's guilt, asserting that failure to pay the fines would add three months to their sentences. Furthermore, time already served in custody will be subtracted from their sentences. Pandit had previously competed in elections for the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

