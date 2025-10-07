Turmoil in Madagascar: New Leadership Amidst Unrest

On Monday, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina appointed army General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the new prime minister, following government disbandment in response to intensifying protests over power and water scarcities. Zafisambo succeeds Christian Ntsay in a decisive reshuffle aimed at quelling public discontent and restoring essential services.

Citizen demonstrations entered their third week, with people demanding Rajoelina's resignation despite his attempts at restructuring the cabinet. Rising anti-government sentiment, fueled by unresolved grievances on poverty and corruption, has seen police using tear gas on protesters, including university students, in the capital Antananarivo.

Claims of political exploitation were mentioned by Rajoelina's office, as discussions with civil society were initiated amidst a backdrop of significant unrest. With reports of initial protest casualties contradicting government statements, the call for a leader attuned to public needs grows urgent on the Indian Ocean island nation.