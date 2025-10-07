Left Menu

Turmoil in Madagascar: New Leadership Amidst Unrest

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar has appointed General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as prime minister after dissolving the government due to protests over utility shortages. Demonstrators are demanding Rajoelina's resignation amidst escalating unrest, which has led to casualties and confrontations with police. The president urges dialogue amidst political exploitation claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:52 IST
Turmoil in Madagascar: New Leadership Amidst Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina appointed army General Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo as the new prime minister, following government disbandment in response to intensifying protests over power and water scarcities. Zafisambo succeeds Christian Ntsay in a decisive reshuffle aimed at quelling public discontent and restoring essential services.

Citizen demonstrations entered their third week, with people demanding Rajoelina's resignation despite his attempts at restructuring the cabinet. Rising anti-government sentiment, fueled by unresolved grievances on poverty and corruption, has seen police using tear gas on protesters, including university students, in the capital Antananarivo.

Claims of political exploitation were mentioned by Rajoelina's office, as discussions with civil society were initiated amidst a backdrop of significant unrest. With reports of initial protest casualties contradicting government statements, the call for a leader attuned to public needs grows urgent on the Indian Ocean island nation.

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025