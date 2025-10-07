Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Uprising and Government Crackdown

Five leading figures from Georgia's opposition were charged on Monday with attempting to overthrow the government. This development follows a weekend of protests in Tbilisi, the country's capital, where demonstrators clashed with police forces amid escalating tensions. The protesters, who took to the streets during local elections, accused the ruling party of fraudulent practices.

In the lead-up to the violent confrontations, a faction of the protest attempted to breach the presidential palace, prompting police intervention using gas and water cannons. The charges against the opposition leaders carry a potential maximum sentence of nine years, highlighting the severity of the alleged crimes.

The protests are part of broader unrest that has shaken Georgia for over a year, with citizens voicing their dissatisfaction with the Georgian Dream party's governance. The ruling party, often associated with pro-Russian sentiments due to its ties with ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, is criticized for backtracking on Euro-centric policies and allegedly seeking to re-align with Russian interests.

