Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Uprising and Government Crackdown

Five opposition figures in Georgia have been charged with attempting to overthrow the government following recent protests. Unrest in the capital, Tbilisi, has involved clashes with police and accusations of electoral fraud. The ruling Georgian Dream party faces criticism for alleged authoritarianism and strained relations with Western nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:17 IST
Five leading figures from Georgia's opposition were charged on Monday with attempting to overthrow the government. This development follows a weekend of protests in Tbilisi, the country's capital, where demonstrators clashed with police forces amid escalating tensions. The protesters, who took to the streets during local elections, accused the ruling party of fraudulent practices.

In the lead-up to the violent confrontations, a faction of the protest attempted to breach the presidential palace, prompting police intervention using gas and water cannons. The charges against the opposition leaders carry a potential maximum sentence of nine years, highlighting the severity of the alleged crimes.

The protests are part of broader unrest that has shaken Georgia for over a year, with citizens voicing their dissatisfaction with the Georgian Dream party's governance. The ruling party, often associated with pro-Russian sentiments due to its ties with ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, is criticized for backtracking on Euro-centric policies and allegedly seeking to re-align with Russian interests.

ADB Report 2025: Asia's Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

