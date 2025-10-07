Justice Department's Controversial Legal Opinion on Cartel Strikes
The Department of Justice has compiled a classified legal opinion that supports deadly strikes against certain cartels and suspected drug traffickers. The list of targets remains undisclosed. This controversial move has been reported by CNN, citing unnamed sources familiar with the development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 03:17 IST
The Department of Justice has reportedly crafted a classified legal opinion supporting lethal strikes aimed at an undisclosed roster of drug cartels and suspected traffickers, according to CNN sources.
This development has sparked controversy due to the nature and secrecy surrounding these potential military actions.
The report reflects ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime, though the strategy's legality and ethical implications may invite significant scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czech billionaire Babis's ANO seen winning election, CNN Prima News projection shows
Rajasthan Police Strike Major Blow to Drug Cartels
DOJ Reorganization Spurs Controversy; Cuts Task Force Targeting Drug Cartels
U.S. Declares War on Caribbean Drug Cartels
Trump Declares Drug Cartels as Unlawful Combatants, Signals New Conflict