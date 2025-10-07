Left Menu

Public Humiliation Unfolds in Kotwali Dehat Over Alleged Harassment

A man in Kotwali Dehat faced public humiliation after allegedly harassing a girl. Locals reacted by shaving his head and moustache, capturing the act on video. Currently, police are investigating both the alleged harassment and the subsequent vigilante action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:59 IST
Public Humiliation Unfolds in Kotwali Dehat Over Alleged Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An incident unfolded in Kotwali Dehat where a man was publicly humiliated following accusations of harassment. The man allegedly targeted a girl from a neighboring village as she attended her tuition classes, provoking a dramatic community response.

When the accused attempted harassment on Monday, local residents intervened, shaving his head and moustache as a form of punishment. The confrontation was recorded and shared on social media, prompting police involvement.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that the police are scrutinizing both the claims of harassment and the potentially unlawful act of public shaming. Investigations are ongoing, and decisions on further legal actions will follow the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

 Global
2
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

 India
4
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025