Public Humiliation Unfolds in Kotwali Dehat Over Alleged Harassment

An incident unfolded in Kotwali Dehat where a man was publicly humiliated following accusations of harassment. The man allegedly targeted a girl from a neighboring village as she attended her tuition classes, provoking a dramatic community response.

When the accused attempted harassment on Monday, local residents intervened, shaving his head and moustache as a form of punishment. The confrontation was recorded and shared on social media, prompting police involvement.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that the police are scrutinizing both the claims of harassment and the potentially unlawful act of public shaming. Investigations are ongoing, and decisions on further legal actions will follow the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)