Trump Administration Considers Selling Student Loan Debt to Private Market

In a move that could affect millions of Americans, the Trump administration is reportedly considering selling off segments of the federal student loan portfolio, valued at $1.6 trillion, to private investors.

Politico surfaced this information following discussions purportedly held among senior Education and Treasury department officials, as well as potential buyers from the private sector.

Despite the gravity of such a decision, the White House, Treasury, and Department of Education have not yet offered official comments. The sell-off would focus on high-performing loan sections and might set a significant precedent in government handling of educational debt.