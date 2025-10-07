Caste Census Extended: Balancing Education and Enumeration in Karnataka

The Social and Educational Survey, commonly known as the 'caste census,' initially set to conclude has now been extended. This decision follows a memo issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

In response, the department has adjusted school timings post-Dasara holidays starting October 8, allowing educators to fulfill their dual roles as teachers and survey enumerators.

The initiative, supervised by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, involves a detailed 60-question form. Despite logistic delays particularly in Greater Bengaluru, the survey's extension comes with an estimated budget of Rs 420 crore. Formal extension notifications are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)