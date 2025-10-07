Left Menu

Caste Census Extended: Balancing Education and Enumeration in Karnataka

The Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the 'caste census,' has been extended beyond its scheduled completion date due to time constraints highlighted by the Department of School Education and Literacy. School timings have been adjusted to allow teachers, who also serve as survey enumerators, to complete their work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:14 IST
The Social and Educational Survey, commonly known as the 'caste census,' initially set to conclude has now been extended. This decision follows a memo issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

In response, the department has adjusted school timings post-Dasara holidays starting October 8, allowing educators to fulfill their dual roles as teachers and survey enumerators.

The initiative, supervised by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, involves a detailed 60-question form. Despite logistic delays particularly in Greater Bengaluru, the survey's extension comes with an estimated budget of Rs 420 crore. Formal extension notifications are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

