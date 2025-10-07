Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Rally for Relief: United Against Monsoon Calamities

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu dispatched relief vehicles filled with essential supplies for disaster-stricken areas. The state endured severe monsoon-induced devastation, with hundreds dead and billions in damages. Acknowledging support from organizations like the International Lions Club, Sukhu announced increased compensation for affected families.

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off a fleet of relief vehicles from his official residence at Oak Over. The convoy, laden with supplies donated by the International Lions Club, aimed to deliver vital resources to regions battered by this year's devastating monsoon rains.

The relief efforts come in response to unprecedented weather events that have hit the state. Monsoon 2023 was particularly brutal, with the state experiencing 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 landslides, resulting in a staggering Rs 4,881 crore in damages. Tragically, these disasters claimed 454 lives, including 264 due to rain-related incidents, the state emergency operations centre reported.

Grateful for the support from various organizations, including the Lions Club, Chief Minister Sukhu ensured affected families that the government stands resolute in its aid efforts. He revealed a new relief package for 2025, significantly increasing compensation for destroyed homes from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, highlighting the administration's commitment to rebuild and restore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

