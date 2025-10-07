Pond Plots Controversy: Illegal Constructions Face Demolition in Uttar Pradesh
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have issued notices to a mosque and approximately 80 houses illegally constructed on pond land in the Hatim Sarai area. Illegal sales by land mafia led to the situation. A 15-day response period has been provided, failing which demolitions will occur.
Authorities in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, have announced stringent measures against illegal constructions on pond land in Hatim Sarai. A mosque and around 80 houses are under scrutiny following illegal sales by land mafias, according to officials.
Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh stated that all involved parties have been given 15-day notices to respond. If no satisfactory replies are received, bulldozers may be deployed to demolish the structures, including the mosque built 12–13 years ago.
Red marks have been placed on identified illegal sites, with the ongoing demarcation process signaling forthcoming legal actions. Authorities urge those affected to present proof of ownership before the tehsil to avoid severe consequences.
