DIRCO, UNISA and UKZN to Host G20 Town Hall on Financial Inclusion in Durban

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in partnership with the University of South Africa (UNISA) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), is set to host the next G20 Town Hall Outreach event on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Themed “Financial Inclusion for Economic Development: Creating Access to Benefit Grassroots Economies,” the event will focus on promoting equitable access to financial systems and empowering local communities through inclusive economic policies.

A Platform for Inclusive Global Dialogue

The Durban Town Hall is the fourth in a national series of outreach engagements hosted by DIRCO and its academic partners as part of South Africa’s G20 Presidency public diplomacy programme. The series aims to create awareness of South Africa’s priorities within the G20 framework while giving citizens, students, and policymakers a platform to engage in meaningful discussions about global economic transformation.

The first G20 Town Hall was held on 14 May 2025 in Pretoria, followed by events in Mbombela, Mpumalanga (August) and Cape Town, Western Cape (September). Each leg of the series has explored key issues such as sustainable development, equitable growth, and governance reform, building towards a cohesive national dialogue on South Africa’s role in shaping the global economic agenda.

South Africa’s Leadership Role in the G20

With South Africa holding the G20 Presidency, the country has a historic opportunity to influence global policy priorities that align with its domestic development agenda — particularly in advancing financial inclusion, poverty eradication, and social stability.

According to DIRCO’s advisory, “South Africa’s G20 Presidency stands as a vital moment to shape global dialogues and promote economic development. It represents a strategic opportunity to advance change in global governance, while working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Through the G20 Town Hall series, the department seeks to make international policy conversations more accessible and participatory, bridging the gap between global decision-making and local communities that are often excluded from such discussions.

The Importance of Financial Inclusion

Financial inclusion — ensuring that individuals and small enterprises have access to affordable financial services — has emerged as a cornerstone of both national and international economic policy. According to DIRCO, expanding access to financial tools such as banking, credit, insurance, and digital payment systems can drive grassroots economic development and reduce systemic inequality.

“In a globalised economy, financial inclusion has the potential to reduce inequality, foster resilience and promote sustainable development,” the department’s statement noted.

Experts argue that financial inclusion is not only about providing banking access but also about empowering people economically, enhancing their ability to save, invest, and build wealth. It directly supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those linked to poverty reduction, decent work, and gender equality.

Universities as Partners in Global Engagement

The partnership with UNISA and UKZN underscores the critical role that academic institutions play in fostering public participation, research-based policymaking, and youth engagement in global governance discussions.

By collaborating with universities, DIRCO ensures that South Africa’s G20 Presidency is not limited to diplomatic channels but extends to students, scholars, and civil society — nurturing a generation of young leaders who understand the intersections of global economics and local development.

Both universities will mobilise their academic communities and students to participate in panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions. These engagements will explore policy innovation, digital finance, micro-enterprise support, and the role of inclusive finance in achieving equitable growth.

Towards Grassroots Economic Empowerment

The Durban event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government officials, business leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and civil society representatives. Panel discussions will focus on practical measures to enhance access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), support women-owned businesses, and expand digital financial infrastructure in underbanked communities.

The dialogue also aims to address barriers such as financial literacy gaps, lack of collateral for credit access, and digital exclusion, which continue to marginalize large segments of South Africa’s population.

By promoting financial inclusion, South Africa hopes to build economic resilience at the grassroots level, ensuring that global economic growth translates into local prosperity and job creation.

Strengthening South Africa’s Global Voice

The G20 Town Hall Outreach programme is part of South Africa’s broader diplomatic effort to ensure that its presidency leaves a lasting impact on the global stage. The Durban event reaffirms the country’s role as a bridge between developed and developing economies, advocating for a fairer, more balanced global financial architecture that reflects the priorities of the Global South.

As the world grapples with economic inequality, climate change, and the digital divide, South Africa’s focus on financial inclusion positions it as a leading voice in advocating for people-centred global governance.

Through initiatives like the Town Hall series, DIRCO is ensuring that South Africa’s G20 Presidency remains not just a matter of state diplomacy — but a national movement rooted in dialogue, empowerment, and shared prosperity.