Air India Crash Investigation Under Scrutiny Amidst Calls for Transparency
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu denied any irregularities in the Air India crash investigation which killed 260 people. Concerns about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's probe surfaced, as calls for a judicial review grow. A preliminary report revealed engine fuel supply issues; a final report is awaited.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized on Tuesday that the investigation into the Air India crash, which resulted in 260 fatalities, is being conducted transparently without any manipulation. His remarks were made amid rising concerns over the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) probe.
Minister Naidu reassured that the probe processes are thorough and adhere strictly to established protocols, urging stakeholders to wait for the definitive report from AAIB to understand the disaster's cause. The preliminary investigation indicated that the aircraft's engines' fuel supply was disrupted, leaving the crew bewildered in the cockpit.
Further concerns were raised when the Federation of Indian Pilots called for a judicial investigation, citing compromised inquiries, paralleling accusations from the father of deceased pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who asked for a formal investigation into potential biases affecting his late son's reputation.
