Richard Monks Appointed to Lead Independent Football Regulator

Richard Monks has been announced as the chief executive of the Independent Football Regulator in Britain. He will oversee governance and financial sustainability in English soccer, introducing reforms under the Football Governance Act, including powers over club ownership and licensing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Richard Monks has been appointed the chief executive of the newly formed Independent Football Regulator in the UK. His role will encompass overseeing governance and ensuring financial sustainability in English soccer.

Monks, who previously worked at EY and the Financial Conduct Authority, brings a wealth of experience to this new position.

The Independent Football Regulator will begin its mission by implementing crucial reforms outlined in the Football Governance Act, granting it the authority to scrutinize club ownership and licensing practices.

