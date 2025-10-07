Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Rehabilitation Scheme for Out-Boarded Military Cadets

The Supreme Court favors providing facilities and amenities to rehabilitate military cadets medically discharged due to training disabilities. The bench urged creating a comprehensive scheme to support these cadets, distinct from ex-servicemen, by offering medical, educational, and financial assistance. The matter will be reviewed on November 18.

The Supreme Court has expressed support for developing a rehabilitation scheme for military cadets discharged due to disabilities sustained during training programs. This move aims to medically and otherwise integrate them back into society.

A special bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, discussed this issue during a suo motu case surrounding challenges faced by such cadets. Senior advocate Rekha Palli suggested offering medical, financial, and educational assistance, among other support measures.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the recommendations may be reviewed by service headquarters and relevant ministries. The Centre promised medical facilities under the ECHS scheme to these cadets, although the court noted that current financial benefits are inadequate.

