Supreme Court Advocates for Rehabilitation Scheme for Out-Boarded Military Cadets

The Supreme Court has expressed support for developing a rehabilitation scheme for military cadets discharged due to disabilities sustained during training programs. This move aims to medically and otherwise integrate them back into society.

A special bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, discussed this issue during a suo motu case surrounding challenges faced by such cadets. Senior advocate Rekha Palli suggested offering medical, financial, and educational assistance, among other support measures.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the recommendations may be reviewed by service headquarters and relevant ministries. The Centre promised medical facilities under the ECHS scheme to these cadets, although the court noted that current financial benefits are inadequate.