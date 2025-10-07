Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Religious Conversion in Beed Jail

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has alleged that Beed district jail superintendent Petrus Joseph Gaikwad is involved in promoting religious conversions in prison. He claims Gaikwad removed religious icons and stopped bhajans. An inquiry has been launched following these serious allegations, with further actions pending investigation results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:32 IST
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has raised serious allegations against Beed district jail superintendent Petrus Joseph Gaikwad, accusing him of promoting religious conversions within the prison.

Padalkar claimed that Gaikwad removed idols and photos of revered national figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, while reportedly offering money to inmates for conversion. Additionally, Gaikwad allegedly prohibited inmates from singing devotional songs.

An inquiry has been initiated by the authorities to investigate these allegations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been requested by Padalkar to suspend Gaikwad, while Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Nitin Waychal has confirmed a thorough investigation.

