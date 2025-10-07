Echoes of Conflict: Two Years After Hamas' Attack on Israel

Two years have passed since Hamas launched their attack on Israel, igniting a prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip. International leaders continue to push for peace, emphasizing the urgent need for hostage release and a ceasefire.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres labels the situation as a humanitarian catastrophe and calls for an end to the hostilities. Meanwhile, aid efforts continue under the guidance of U.N. Aid Chief Tom Fletcher, urging for the protection of civilians and unrestricted humanitarian assistance.

European and world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, echo the demands for peace, citing a two-state solution as essential for lasting security in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)