Echoes of Conflict: Two Years After Hamas' Attack on Israel
Marking the two-year anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel, world leaders urge the release of hostages and call for peace. The conflict has led to immense suffering, with global calls for a ceasefire and a two-state solution to end the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel.
Two years have passed since Hamas launched their attack on Israel, igniting a prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip. International leaders continue to push for peace, emphasizing the urgent need for hostage release and a ceasefire.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres labels the situation as a humanitarian catastrophe and calls for an end to the hostilities. Meanwhile, aid efforts continue under the guidance of U.N. Aid Chief Tom Fletcher, urging for the protection of civilians and unrestricted humanitarian assistance.
European and world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, echo the demands for peace, citing a two-state solution as essential for lasting security in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
