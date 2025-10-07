Left Menu

Controversy Over Dismissal of Terrorism Charges Against Irish Rapper Mo Chara

Britain's prosecution service is appealing a court’s decision to dismiss terrorism charges against Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara. The charges involved an alleged display of a Hezbollah flag during a concert and were dismissed due to passing the six-month statutory limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:34 IST
The Crown Prosecution Service is challenging a recent court decision to dismiss terrorism charges against Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, widely known by his stage name Mo Chara.

The charges were linked to an incident involving the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag during a concert in London in November 2024. Last month's dismissal was due to the case being filed beyond the statutory time limit of six months.

A spokesperson from the prosecution service stated their intent to appeal, insisting that the case raises a significant legal issue that necessitates clarification.

