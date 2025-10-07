Left Menu

Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Protests against Israel's actions in Gaza occurred globally on the second anniversary of the October 2023 Hamas attacks. Despite criticism for possibly glorifying violence, organizers aimed to highlight Gaza's humanitarian crisis. The demonstrations reveal shifting global sentiment towards Palestinian support and concerns over rising antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:44 IST
Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global protests erupted on the second anniversary of Hamas's October 2023 attacks, with critics arguing they risked glorifying violence. Despite this, organizers said the marches aimed to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and advocate for Palestinian rights.

In cities including Sydney, London, and Paris, rallies reflected a shift in global sympathy towards Palestinians, leaving Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage. Concerns about antisemitism have risen, particularly in the UK, after a recent synagogue attack prompted heightened security.

Protesters worldwide stressed opposing what they see as genocide in Gaza, while political leaders criticized the timing as insensitive, fearing it could endorse militant actions. Tensions continue as nations balance freedom of protest with community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
2
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
3
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
4
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025