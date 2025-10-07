Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Global protests erupted on the second anniversary of Hamas's October 2023 attacks, with critics arguing they risked glorifying violence. Despite this, organizers said the marches aimed to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and advocate for Palestinian rights.

In cities including Sydney, London, and Paris, rallies reflected a shift in global sympathy towards Palestinians, leaving Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage. Concerns about antisemitism have risen, particularly in the UK, after a recent synagogue attack prompted heightened security.

Protesters worldwide stressed opposing what they see as genocide in Gaza, while political leaders criticized the timing as insensitive, fearing it could endorse militant actions. Tensions continue as nations balance freedom of protest with community protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)