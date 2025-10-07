Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict
Protests against Israel's actions in Gaza occurred globally on the second anniversary of the October 2023 Hamas attacks. Despite criticism for possibly glorifying violence, organizers aimed to highlight Gaza's humanitarian crisis. The demonstrations reveal shifting global sentiment towards Palestinian support and concerns over rising antisemitism.
Global protests erupted on the second anniversary of Hamas's October 2023 attacks, with critics arguing they risked glorifying violence. Despite this, organizers said the marches aimed to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and advocate for Palestinian rights.
In cities including Sydney, London, and Paris, rallies reflected a shift in global sympathy towards Palestinians, leaving Israel increasingly isolated on the world stage. Concerns about antisemitism have risen, particularly in the UK, after a recent synagogue attack prompted heightened security.
Protesters worldwide stressed opposing what they see as genocide in Gaza, while political leaders criticized the timing as insensitive, fearing it could endorse militant actions. Tensions continue as nations balance freedom of protest with community protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Leaders Urge Peace on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack on Israel
World Leaders Reflect on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack
Diplomatic Engagement: Chinese Premier Joins North Korea's Party Anniversary
Pakistan Prepares Grand Welcome for Sikh Pilgrims Celebrating Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary
Federal Investigation Sparks Clash Over Antisemitism Allegations on Campus