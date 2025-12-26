Ayodhya Ram Temple's Second Anniversary: A Grand Celebration
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is marking its second anniversary with extensive celebrations starting on December 27. Prominent figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend. A series of cultural and religious events are planned, attracting devotees from across the globe.
- Country:
- India
Ayodhya's Ram Temple is gearing up for its second anniversary celebrations, set to commence on December 27. A highlight will be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisting the flag at Annapurna Temple within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also grace the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme.
The temple management has announced a schedule packed with religious rituals and cultural events, which will extend up to January 2, 2026. The main ceremony, marking the consecration anniversary, is slated for December 31, while activities commence as early as December 27.
Expecting a large influx of devotees from both within India and abroad, authorities have made extensive arrangements to accommodate visitors for this significant occasion, according to management spokesperson Gopal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
