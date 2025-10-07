Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

A harrowing incident unfolded in Sohna when a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, spurring a swift police operation that led to her rescue in Faridabad. The child went missing on Sunday night when her parents were momentarily occupied.

Alerted by CCTV footage, authorities saw an unidentified young man carrying the child and promptly mobilized resources to locate and retrieve her. This crucial lead directed them to Alampur village, where residents reported a suspicious sighting.

Though the child was found safely, the accused remains at large. The police continue their investigation to determine the motive behind the abduction, according to ACP Jitender Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)