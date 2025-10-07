Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Euro zone bond yields slightly rose after the unexpected resignation of French PM Sébastien Lecornu, intensifying France's political crisis. The yield gap between German and French bonds widened, reflecting increased risk perception. Meanwhile, Japanese bond yields dipped post a smooth debt sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:01 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by political upheaval, euro zone bond yields edged upward as France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned unexpectedly, escalating the political instability in the region's second-largest economy. President Emmanuel Macron has urged Lecornu to engage in critical discussions with political factions to mitigate the crisis.

Sébastien Lecornu's tenure ended abruptly, setting a record for the shortest-lived administration in modern French history. This political shock resonated in the bond markets, where the German 10-year bond yield remained steady at 2.72%, while the French 10-year yield rose to 3.57%, widening the yield gap to 85 basis points, a sign of increased risk premiums on French debt.

Concurrently, Japan's bond market saw a retreat from record highs as a 30-year bond sale was successfully executed, amid speculation that fiscal loosening might occur under Japan's prospective prime minister. This comes as ultra-long bonds in Europe experience similar pressures, with German, French, and Italian 30-year yields all marginally up amidst international economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
2
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
3
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
4
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025