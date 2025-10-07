Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

In a day marked by political upheaval, euro zone bond yields edged upward as France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned unexpectedly, escalating the political instability in the region's second-largest economy. President Emmanuel Macron has urged Lecornu to engage in critical discussions with political factions to mitigate the crisis.

Sébastien Lecornu's tenure ended abruptly, setting a record for the shortest-lived administration in modern French history. This political shock resonated in the bond markets, where the German 10-year bond yield remained steady at 2.72%, while the French 10-year yield rose to 3.57%, widening the yield gap to 85 basis points, a sign of increased risk premiums on French debt.

Concurrently, Japan's bond market saw a retreat from record highs as a 30-year bond sale was successfully executed, amid speculation that fiscal loosening might occur under Japan's prospective prime minister. This comes as ultra-long bonds in Europe experience similar pressures, with German, French, and Italian 30-year yields all marginally up amidst international economic concerns.

