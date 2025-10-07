President Ramaphosa Visits Ireland and Belgium to Deepen Trade, Innovation, and EU Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake two key European working visits this week — first to Ireland on 8 October 2025, followed by a trip to Belgium on 9 October 2025 — as part of South Africa’s broader diplomatic and economic engagement with the European Union (EU). The visits are expected to strengthen trade, innovation, education, and political cooperation, while reinforcing South Africa’s position as a key partner in Africa-Europe relations.

Strengthening South Africa–Ireland Relations

In Dublin, President Ramaphosa will hold official talks with President Michael D. Higgins and Prime Minister Micheál Martin to deepen cooperation across key sectors such as science and technology, higher education, skills development, and trade and investment.

According to a statement from The Presidency, the discussions will aim to elevate South Africa–Ireland relations to a strategic partnership, creating new avenues for economic collaboration and academic exchange.

“This official visit will consolidate the long-standing and strong relationship between South Africa and Ireland, particularly in science and innovation, higher education and skills development, and trade and investment,” the statement read. “The visit will elevate cooperation to a strategic partnership, creating new opportunities to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.”

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global geopolitics, multilateral cooperation, and the European Union’s evolving partnership with Africa.

A Relationship Rooted in Shared Values

South Africa and Ireland share a historical bond grounded in mutual respect and solidarity, dating back to Ireland’s principled support for the anti-apartheid struggle. Ireland was among the first countries in Europe to impose sanctions on apartheid South Africa and has since maintained a robust development partnership focused on education, governance, and human rights.

“The ongoing collaboration between the two countries shows how important working together is to address shared challenges and to foster understanding and cooperation for a more harmonious future,” the Presidency said.

Expanding Bilateral Trade and Investment

Economic cooperation between South Africa and Ireland has shown remarkable growth, with bilateral trade rising by 12% in 2024 to $638 million, up from $567 million in 2023. South African exports to Ireland surged by 40.4%, reaching $168 million, while imports increased by 5%, to $470 million.

This growth underscores the diversifying trade portfolio between the two countries, encompassing pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemicals, and agricultural products. President Ramaphosa’s visit will also include meetings with leading Irish businesses to explore investment opportunities in renewable energy, digital technology, and manufacturing.

Notably, Ireland has been an invited guest country to the G20, alongside Nigeria, Egypt, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, and the UAE — reflecting its growing influence in global economic policy discussions.

Advancing Cooperation Through the EU

President Ramaphosa’s visit to Ireland also forms part of South Africa’s broader European outreach to strengthen ties with EU member states. Ireland’s membership in the EU positions it as a strategic gateway for South African exports and innovation partnerships within the bloc.

Working Visit to Belgium: Global Gateway Forum

Following the Dublin leg of his trip, President Ramaphosa will travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will participate in the Global Gateway Forum (GGF) on 9–10 October 2025. The invitation was extended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscoring the growing partnership between South Africa and the EU.

The Global Gateway initiative is the EU’s flagship external investment strategy designed to promote smart, clean, and secure global connectivity across sectors such as digital infrastructure, energy, transport, health, and education. The 2025 forum builds on the success of the inaugural meeting in 2023 and aims to scale up European investments in partner countries, particularly in Africa and the Global South.

The forum will convene Heads of State and Government, multilateral institutions, development finance agencies, and private sector leaders to forge innovative models for sustainable investment partnerships.

“Building on the success of the inaugural forum in 2023, this year’s event will focus on advancing global connectivity amid growing geopolitical and geo-economic challenges,” The Presidency noted.

Cementing EU–South Africa Strategic Ties

The visit to Belgium comes after several high-level engagements between President Ramaphosa and President von der Leyen, including meetings at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and the 8th South Africa–EU Summit held in March 2025.

At that summit, both sides reaffirmed their Strategic Partnership, emphasizing shared priorities in climate action, green technology, peacebuilding, and trade expansion.

The EU remains South Africa’s largest trading partner, accounting for over 20% of total trade, and is a significant source of foreign investment, development funding, and technical assistance.

Showcasing South African Innovation and Business

A high-level South African business delegation will accompany President Ramaphosa to Brussels to participate in the Global Gateway Forum. The delegation will showcase South Africa’s capabilities in renewable energy, digital innovation, transport infrastructure, and biotechnology, seeking partnerships aligned with the EU’s sustainable investment agenda.

The delegation’s participation also supports South Africa’s investment drive under the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), which prioritizes industrialization, job creation, and export diversification.

Ministers Accompanying the President

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation that includes:

Ronald Lamola , Minister of International Relations and Cooperation;

Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande , Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation;

Buti Manamela , Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training; and

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Senior government officials and representatives from South Africa’s diplomatic missions in Europe will also form part of the delegation.

Deepening Africa–Europe Connectivity

The President’s visits to Ireland and Belgium reflect South Africa’s continued focus on redefining its international partnerships in an era of global transformation. Both visits are expected to yield tangible outcomes in trade expansion, investment facilitation, and innovation collaboration — while reaffirming South Africa’s role as a bridge between Africa and Europe in addressing global challenges.