Mizoram Moves Toward Legal Reform with New Prosecution Directorate

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed on Tuesday that steps are being taken to establish a Directorate of Prosecution, aimed at effectively enforcing three new central criminal laws and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). A study group has already presented recommendations, with plans for cabinet approval underway.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the inauguration of a training program for government advocates, public prosecutors, and nodal officers in Aizawl. He highlighted the crucial role of government advocates in not only representing the administration in court but also upholding justice with integrity and fairness. Lalduhoma urged advocates to maintain discipline and efficiency in case management to avoid government setbacks due to delays.

Further stressing administrative cooperation, Lalduhoma underscored the importance of adhering to the "Procedure for Handling Litigation and Matters Connected Therewith" issued by the Law and Judicial department. He also noted the pivotal role of nodal officers as coordinators of legal matters, advising against reliance on written communication alone to prevent future misunderstandings.

(With inputs from agencies.)