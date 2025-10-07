Court Rejects Petition Seeking Protection for Estranged Husbands

The Allahabad High Court has turned down a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought the creation of a law to shield men from what the petitioner termed as persecution and harassment by estranged wives.

Filed by Chandrama Vishvakarma, the PIL claimed that existing laws are biased in favor of women, often resulting in fake cases against men. The petitioner argued for a new act to address this issue, citing various news reports but lacking in substantial evidence.

The court, led by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra, dismissed the plea, highlighting that it was based on cursory and insufficient averments. The court concluded that no public interest course of action was demonstrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)