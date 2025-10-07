Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Judiciary Cleans Up Courtroom Language

The Allahabad High Court has directed judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh to avoid recording abusive or filthy language during trials. This action follows concerns expressed by Justice Harvir Singh during a criminal revision plea. The court emphasized using decent language in judicial orders and witness statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:34 IST
The Allahabad High Court has taken a firm stance, instructing all judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh to steer clear of recording any abusive or filthy language during trials. The directive comes in light of concerns raised over courtroom decorum.

Justice Harvir Singh highlighted the issue during a criminal revision plea against an order by the Special Judge (SC/ST) Act, Varanasi. The court denounced the use of inappropriate language in judicial processes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum.

The high court's instruction seeks to ensure that courtroom language remains dignified. The case drew attention as the petitioner challenged the order, arguing that witness statements were overlooked, but Justice Singh found no coherent evidence against the respondents.

