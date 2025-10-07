Left Menu

Supreme Court Grapples with Conversion Therapy Ban and Free Speech Debate

The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to hear a challenge against a Colorado law banning conversion therapy for minors. Conservative justices seem sympathetic to the plaintiff's argument on free speech grounds under the First Amendment. The law is criticized as viewpoint discrimination, while supporters say it's about healthcare safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court justices seem inclined to challenge a Colorado law that prohibits conversion therapy for minors, focusing on First Amendment free speech defenses. The case has stirred significant debate, with conservative justices expressing potential support for the Christian therapist challenging the regulation.

Colorado, which enacted the law in 2019, argues that the measure guards against unsafe healthcare practices. State officials maintain that regulating psychotherapy for minors is about ensuring safety, not censoring speech, as they presented their case before a divided bench.

The contentious law prohibits therapy aimed at changing a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity but allows supportive therapies. The court's upcoming decision will have far-reaching implications for similar laws across the United States, with a verdict expected by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

