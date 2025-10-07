Left Menu

Latur's Fabricated Suicide Notes: A Disturbing Trend Unraveled

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have uncovered a series of fabricated suicide notes linked to caste-based reservation demands. These notes were falsely attributed to victims by acquaintances seeking quota benefits and financial gain. Legal action has been initiated against the perpetrators under relevant Indian laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have revealed a disturbing trend: the fabrication of suicide notes related to demands for caste-based reservations, government employment, and financial aid.

A series of notes, which initially appeared on social media and news channels, were later found to be crafted by the acquaintances of the deceased, rather than the victims themselves, according to police investigations. Latur SP Amol Tambe confirmed the findings after a comprehensive inquiry.

The investigation unfolded after incidents in August and September, where victims allegedly left notes supporting caste reservations before deaths prompted by suicide or accidental electrocution. Forensic analysis and handwriting comparisons exposed the forgeries. Authorities have initiated cases against several individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, warning of severe consequences for those propagating false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

