Shoe Attack Attempt on Chief Justice Condemned by Deputy CM
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde denounced an incident where lawyer Rakesh Kishore attempted to attack Chief Justice B R Gavai with a shoe during Supreme Court proceedings. The Bar Council of India suspended the lawyer's license immediately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern over the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:57 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned an incident involving a lawyer's attempt to assault Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings.
The lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court, only to be thwarted by alert security personnel.
This incident has drawn serious attention, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Bar Council of India swiftly suspended Kishore's license.
(With inputs from agencies.)
