Shoe Attack Attempt on Chief Justice Condemned by Deputy CM

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned an incident involving a lawyer's attempt to assault Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings.

The lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, allegedly tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court, only to be thwarted by alert security personnel.

This incident has drawn serious attention, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Bar Council of India swiftly suspended Kishore's license.

(With inputs from agencies.)