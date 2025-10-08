Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Engulfs Bus in Himachal Pradesh

A disastrous landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers, with many others feared trapped under debris. The catastrophe took place when a huge section of a mountain fell on a bus carrying 25-30 people.

The incident, which occurred around 6.40 pm in the Jhandutta assembly segment, left rescue teams working tirelessly through precarious conditions. The area has been experiencing intermittent rain, heightening the vulnerability of mountain slopes.

Condolences poured in from leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced financial aid for victims' families. Rescuers continue operations with hopes of finding survivors fading in light of the severe circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)