Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Landslide Engulfs Bus in Himachal Pradesh

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district tragically killed at least 15 passengers when it buried a bus under debris. Rescue operations continue as several are feared trapped. National leaders expressed condolences, and compensation for victims was announced. The incident follows heavy rainfall destabilizing mountain slopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disastrous landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district claimed the lives of at least 15 passengers, with many others feared trapped under debris. The catastrophe took place when a huge section of a mountain fell on a bus carrying 25-30 people.

The incident, which occurred around 6.40 pm in the Jhandutta assembly segment, left rescue teams working tirelessly through precarious conditions. The area has been experiencing intermittent rain, heightening the vulnerability of mountain slopes.

Condolences poured in from leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced financial aid for victims' families. Rescuers continue operations with hopes of finding survivors fading in light of the severe circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

