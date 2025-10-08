Outage Sparks Diplomatic Discussions Between Australia and Singapore

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the recent deadly outage at Optus, a company owned by Singapore Telecommunications, with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during their meeting on Wednesday in Canberra.

Wong assured that Singtel and Optus are expected to act responsibly and comply with local regulations, as both companies are committed to supporting ongoing investigations into the cause and impact of the outage.

In Australia, the outage disrupted emergency calls and has been associated with four deaths, raising serious concerns and prompting international diplomatic intervention.

