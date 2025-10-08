Left Menu

Outage Sparks Diplomatic Discussions Between Australia and Singapore

The recent deadly outage at Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, led to discussions between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. Four deaths in Australia were linked to the incident, prompting both leaders to emphasize responsible company behavior and compliance with legal inquiries.

  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the recent deadly outage at Optus, a company owned by Singapore Telecommunications, with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during their meeting on Wednesday in Canberra.

Wong assured that Singtel and Optus are expected to act responsibly and comply with local regulations, as both companies are committed to supporting ongoing investigations into the cause and impact of the outage.

In Australia, the outage disrupted emergency calls and has been associated with four deaths, raising serious concerns and prompting international diplomatic intervention.

