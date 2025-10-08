Konkani Language Proficiency Now Essential for Postal Jobs in Goa

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has revealed that the Department of Posts is implementing a significant change in the recruitment process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) positions in Goa. Proficiency in the Konkani language has been made mandatory, marking an important amendment in the conditions for recruitment.

In a social media announcement, Sawant detailed his meeting with Ramesh Patil, Director, Postal Services, Goa Region. The revised policy, approved by the Department of Posts, stipulates that applicants must demonstrate fluency in Konkani. Additionally, even those educated in Marathi medium must prove their Konkani proficiency.

This initiative is expected to prioritize Goan candidates, enhance job opportunities for local youth, and improve postal service delivery in the state, according to Sawant. Candidates who have studied Konkani or Marathi up to the tenth standard will be eligible under this new regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)