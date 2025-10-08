China and Malaysia: United Front in Military Cooperation

This month, China and Malaysia are embarking on a joint military exercise concentrated on disaster relief measures and anti-piracy operations in Southeast Asia, as confirmed by the Chinese defense ministry. These routine drills reflect China's ambition to strengthen defense collaboration with Southeast Asian countries, despite regional tensions concerning the South China Sea.

The exercise, occurring from October 15 to 23, 2023, involves over 1,000 personnel, including 700 from China. Forces are setting forth from China's Zhanjiang, Sanya, and Hong Kong military ports, with assets like ships, helicopters, and unmanned systems, according to the China Military Bugle, a PLA-affiliated outlet.

This is the sixth iteration focusing on humanitarian aid, disaster management, and maritime security, and includes observers from some ASEAN nations, noted the Chinese defense ministry. The drill aims to enhance the collaborative capacity of Chinese and Southeast Asian troops to handle non-conventional security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)